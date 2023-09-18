Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle has cast doubt on why the RSPCA closed the Katoomba shelter.
In a speech to Parliament on September 13, Ms Doyle said when RSPCA NSW announced in July that it would be closing the shelter, it cited a "decline in demand" as the primary reason.
CEO Steve Coleman said at the time: "It is evident that the Blue Mountains are a community who prioritise the wellbeing of their pets, which has subsequently led to a significant decrease in the number of animals coming into the Blue Mountains shelter. This is a testament to the community's unwavering commitment to positive pet guardianship and clearly shows that animals within the community are regarded as cherished family members."
Ms Doyle said in Parliament: "My community is amazing. However, I do not think we have set an exemplar of animal welfare standards that surpasses those of other animal-loving communities. Something in this narrative just does not add up."
She said shelters in neighbouring electorates were "struggling under the weight of abandoned and rescued animals, yet somehow miraculously the RSPCA is essentially claiming that the shelter in Katoomba is no longer needed".
"Locals do not believe the spin that is being fed to us from those at the top."
Ms Doyle also noted that several local branch members had recently been expelled by RSPCA NSW, including Silvia Ford, who was instrumental in setting up the shelter more than 40 years ago and who had been investigated for "potential breaches of RSPCA policy".
"Loosely translated, I think that means she expressed her profound dissatisfaction and disappointment with a charity that she has selflessly dedicated so many years of her life to."
Ms Doyle continued: "My community acknowledges those within the RSPCA who are hardworking, compassionate and there for the right reasons, but the overall feeling is that locally we have got a pretty raw deal. A shelter that was set up and funded by community efforts, and by all reports financially independent until relatively recent times, is now being closed."
She hoped the community could restore their faith in RSPCA NSW which had also reneged on an agreement with council to keep the pound running until 2029.
"The RSPCA has walked away from that deal leaving our council with that immense burden. Shame."
Jan O'Leary from Save Our Shelter, said: "RSPCA NSW may have gone too far this time... Save Our Shelter members have been active ... exposing this 'profit-making corporate machine' as Ms Doyle so aptly describes the RSPCA NSW. 'No more donations from me' or 'I'm changing my will' are responses we hear ever more frequently. This shelter closure may prove a costly exercise for them, especially if we extend our activities further afield."
RSPCA NSW declined to comment.
