Tick outbreak returns to Mountains as weather warms up

Blue Mountains pet owners are urged to beware of paralysis ticks as the weather begins to warm up.
Paralysis ticks will attach to a dog or cat and feed on the pet's blood. While feeding they will inject a toxin which paralyses the pet, affecting its nervous system.
Dr Lynn Mathison, of Selwood House Veterinary Hospital in Hazelbrook, told the Gazette the clinic has already had more cases than usual for early spring.
"With the dry weather the case load might reduce, but still we should be very vigilant with our tick prevention, because they're very active in the warm weather," she said.
The ticks can be treated with a serum, but there's no guarantee the pet will be saved.
Tick prevention products include repellent collars, chewables, and spot-on treatments. Residents across the Blue Mountains are encouraged to regularly check their pets for ticks, and remove them immediately if found.
Tick removal tools can be found at vets and some pet stores, or tweezers can be used.
Residents of Winmalee, Warrimoo, Yellow Rock and Faulconbridge should be particularly careful, as their location and climate are hotspots for tick-carrying mammals like bandicoots and possums.
Symptoms of pets with tick paralysis include inability to jump, difficulty walking, vomiting, coughing, change in meow or bark, and difficulties breathing.
If you're concerned about your pet, contact your local vet to discuss treatment and prevention.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.