Zig Zag Railway has added an extra weekend of trips specially for locals to experience the attraction.
Acting Chief Executive Daniel Zolfel said putting on additional six services on the weekend of September 16 and 17 is a way to say thank you and give locals a chance to return.
"Because we are selling out so far in advance, we wanted to take a moment and make sure our local patrons were getting the opportunity to ride," Mr Zolfel said.
"We put on the extra weekend and the concession rate, to try and give back to the community."
According to Mr Zolfel, tickets for the weekend are selling fast.
"Out of 900 tickets per day, there's about 200 left on each day, and it's only been open two weeks," Mr Zolfel said.
Mr Zolfel said there is an announcement coming about the grand reopening celebration, which includes six rides on the railway.
"All locals should keep an eye out for 21st October, It's going to be big," Mr Zolfel said.
For ticket information, visit: www.zigzagrailway.au/tickets/
