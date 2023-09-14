Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Holiday activities for kids at BM National Park and Mt Tomah Botanic Gardens

Updated September 15 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 9:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Discover the wonders of the Wollemi Pine. Picture supplied
Discover the wonders of the Wollemi Pine. Picture supplied

National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) education rangers will showcase the wonderful world of nature during special sessions in Blue Mountains National Park over the upcoming school holidays.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.