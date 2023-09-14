National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) education rangers will showcase the wonderful world of nature during special sessions in Blue Mountains National Park over the upcoming school holidays.
Programs are designed to engage children aged 5 to 14 years with a range of fascinating school holiday activities in Blackheath and Katoomba.
Fun activities on offer include making a home for bees, Aboriginal games for kids, bush navigation, learning how to protect reptiles and the ever popular evening Spotlight! tour. NPWS ranger-guided experiences aim to nurture a curiosity and appreciation of nature and culture in a fun and interactive way.
Holiday activities cost $20 per child. Bookings must be made in advance. See a full list of sessions and more information on the NPWS website.
And at Mt Tomah Botanic Gardens, there are also activities, including:
Wild Wollemi garden. Discover the wonders of the Wollemi Pine, Australia's iconic 'dinosaur tree' discovered in the Blue Mountains. Learn what makes this curious conifer the botanical discovery of the century, how scientists brought it back from the brink of extinction, and how to nurture one yourself.
Guided walking tour. Dust off the walking boots on one of our guided walking tours through the garden. Sees the largest cupped daffodils take shape in the Brunet Meadow alongside camellias, jonquils,and many other fragrant cool climate gems. For more details see botanicgardens.org.au.
