Traffic breakdown, reduce speed

A truck has broken down at Wentworth Falls, leaving one lane blocked to traffic.
Transport for NSW reports that one of four lanes is closed off due to a mechanical failure with a truck on the Great Western Highway.
Lane 1 westbound is closed and emergency services and a mechanic is on scene.
The incident happened at 10am [Friday September 15]. The advice is to reduce speed and exercise caution. Check Live Traffic incidents for further updates.
Meanwhile motorists are being advised of continued changed traffic conditions on the Bells Line of Road near Mount Tomah every day except Sundays until Thursday September 21.
For the safety of motorists and workers, Bells Line of Road will be reduced to one lane for 300 metres east of the Blue Mountains Botanic Garden entry.
Pilot vehicle and portable traffic signals will be in place from 7am to 5pm Monday to Saturday, and timed alternating traffic signals will be in place at all other times until September 21.
Traffic control and a 40 km/h speed limit will be in place which may affect travel times. Motorists should allow up to five minutes extra travel time during this work.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson thanked motorists for their patience "while this important work is carried out [for] essential piling works".
Piling involves drilling foundations through the ground to give more structural strength to the weak soil underneath. Piling works involves inserting large amounts of wood, steel or concrete into the ground - which gives a sturdier base for constructions projects.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com, download the Live Traffic app or call the Transport Management Centre on 132 701.
