A woman has been charged, and a second woman critically injured in a crash at Mt Victoria.
Just before 4.30pm on Thursday (September 14), emergency services were called to the Great Western Highway following reports of a two-vehicle collision.
The driver of a Toyota Yaris - a 51-year-old woman - was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics on the scene before being airlifted to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition.
The driver of a Ford Ranger utility - a 28-year-old woman - and her passenger, a 16-month-old baby, were treated for minor injuries before being taken to Katoomba Hospital, where the driver also underwent mandatory testing.
Officers attached to Blue Mountains Police Area Command established a crime scene and, with the assistance of specialist officers from Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit, commenced inquiries into the cause of the collision.
Police will allege in court the woman struck two other vehicles on the highway before the Mt Victoria crash.
Officer sseized prohibited drugs when the vehicle was searched; the ute has now been seized for forensic examination.
After being released from hospital, the younger woman was arrested and taken to Katoomba Police Station, where she was charged with eight offences:
The Kelso woman was bail refused to appear before Penrith Local Court today (September 15).
