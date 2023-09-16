Medal haul for Blue Mountains bakeries in Great Aussie Pie Competition

Blue Mountains bakeries have walked away from the Official Great Aussie Pie Competition with five medals.
Mountain High Pies at Wentworth Falls won gold in the brekkie pie category with their Big Breakfast Pie while Taddy's Cakes and Pies in Blaxland claimed a silver medal and three bronze medals.
It was a bumper result for the Blaxland bakery in their first time entering the competition and only their second year in business. Baker Jason Nolan snagged the silver medal for his pepper steak pie while his plain beef pie joined his steak, cheese and jalapeno pie in taking out bronze. The bakery's sausage rolls rounded out their bronze medal haul.
For Mountain High Pies at Wentworth Falls it was a return to the top for their Big Breakfast Pie, which is a previous national winner in the brekkie category, taking the top prize for the first time in 2015. The 500gm pie includes sausage, bacon, home-made baked beans, a soft poached egg, chorizo and potato and is topped with hollandaise sauce.
READ MORE:
Since opening Taddy's Cake and Pies in Station Street, Blaxland in February 2022, Mr Nolan has built up a solid reputation with locals.
"If you're doing something good, anyone should be able to walk in any day of the week and get a good pie. I didn't do anything special with them [the competition entries] but I'm happy with that result," he said.
Mr Nolan's pepper steak pie has a simple combination of quality ingredients: chunky beef, coarse mince, pie seasoning and cracked black pepper.
The Aussie Pie Comp is the longest running and largest pie, sausage roll, and pastie competition in Australia.
Over four days more than 1500 pies, sausage rolls, and pasties from around Australia were judged by a panel of qualified and experienced judges. Judging took place at the food industry expo, Fine Food Australia, at the Sydney International Convention Centre.
Paradise Bakehouse in Queensland's Bundaberg region, nearly 400km north of Brisbane, was named maker of the nation's best plain meat pie at The Official Great Aussie Pie Competition.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.