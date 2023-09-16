Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Medal haul for Blue Mountains bakeries in Great Aussie Pie Competition

DM
By Damien Madigan
Updated September 18 2023 - 2:32pm, first published September 17 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Blue Mountains bakeries have walked away from the Official Great Aussie Pie Competition with five medals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DM

Damien Madigan

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.