Film lovers in the Blue Mountains can join more than 100,000 film enthusiasts around the world when the 26th annual Manhattan Short Film Festival screens at Blue Mountains Theatre.
The final 10 short films screen simultaneously across the world during a one-week period, with the best film and best actor awards determined by ballots cast by the audiences in each participating venue. By virtue of their selection by Manhattan Short, each short film is automatically Oscar-qualified.
The Blue Mountains screening will be held from 7pm on Thursday, October 5.
This year the 10 finalists hail from seven countries with films from Australia, Afghanistan, Finland, Iran, Switzerland, UK and Canada alongside three films from the USA.
These films represent the best short films from among 850 submissions from 72 countries received by Manhattan Short for 2023, testimony to the enduring vibrancy and creativity of short films worldwide.
The finalists are: Sunless (USA), Voice Activated (Australia), Yellow (Afghanistan), Tuulikki (Finland), The Family Circus (USA), Career Day (USA), Snail (Iran), The Record (Switzerland), The Stupid Boy (UK) and Soleil De Nuit (Canada).
The 2023 line-up is linked by a common theme: how we face adversity, whether it is imposed by others or arises from personal circumstances. The films in the program feature narratives that are dramatic, sometimes humorous, occasionally magical and always inspirational.
All films become Oscar-qualified, meaning they will be automatically eligible for an Academy Award nomination by screening for a week at the Arena CineLounge in Hollywood in Los Angeles from 22 to 28 September.
Manhattan Short is the ultimate audience award that salutes the creative talents of both directors behind the camera, and actors in front of it.
Votes will be sent through to Manhattan Short HQ with the winner announced at ManhattanShort.com on Monday, October 9 at 10am EST.
Tickets: $18-$22. For more details visit: bluemountainstheatre.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.