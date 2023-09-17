Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Highway closed at Mt Vic overnight

Updated September 18 2023 - 9:47am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Great Western Highway will be closed at Mt Victoria overnight to allow for essential work to widen the road.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.