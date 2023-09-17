The Great Western Highway will be closed at Mt Victoria overnight to allow for essential work to widen the road.
It will be closed in both directions at Station Street in Mt Victoria and at Coxs River Road at the bottom of Victoria Pass from 7.30pm until 5am.
Workers will be widening the existing westbound lane to allow easier access for oversized and over-mass vehicles.
Traffic will be diverted along Darling Causeway, Bells Line of Road and Chifley Road. The diversions are suitable for all vehicles.
Meanwhile, at Mt Tomah, there are changed traffic conditions on the Bells Line of Road for essential piling work.
The road will be reduced to one lane for 300 metres east of the Blue Mountains Botanic Garden entry.
Pilot vehicle and portable traffic signals will be in place from 7am to 5pm Monday to Saturday, and timed alternating traffic signals will be in place at all other times until Thursday, September 21.
Traffic control and a 40 km/h speed limit will be in place which may affect travel times. Motorists should allow up to five minutes extra travel time during this work.
