Filmmaking mentors meet in parliament to discuss challenges facing young creatives

After their successful red carpet film night at Katoomba last year, the Mountain of Youth team has visited parliament to speak to state ministers about the challenges faced by emerging creatives today.
The meeting, facilitated by member for Blue Mountains Trish Doyle, saw the filmmaking mentors start a dialogue with NSW Minister for the Arts John Graham MLC, and NSW Minister for Youth and Mental Health Rose Jackson MLC.
The key points discussed were the role of youths in filmmaking and the obstacles faced in acquiring funding for the workshop.
One key issue discussed was the distinction between metropolitan and regional classification for the Blue Mountains, and how this affects the funding application process.
Creative mentors Kalani Gacon, Riley Saxton and Helena Zadro-Jones are in their second year of the Mountain of Youth mentorship program, which helps aspiring young creatives find their voice through helping create a film.
Ms Doyle said she felt proud to hear about the "amazing, important work" discussed in the meeting.
"Not only does their program provide a platform for creative expression but it's also engaging youth and tackling some of the serious issues around social isolation," she said.
"The response from both Ministers was incredibly positive and I could see that they were impressed with the work that Mountain of Youth are doing."
Minister Graham said: "I was blown away by the creative professionalism of Mountain of Youth, and look forward to seeing more of their work."
Minister Jackson said: "The Mountain of Youth crew were inspiring and I look forward to seeing more of their creative work with young people."
Mr Gacon told the Gazette that Mountain of Youth has relied on community support and funds raised locally, and future focus will be on making the program sustainable.
"The conversation with the ministers was a chance to highlight this and talk about how grass roots organisations like ourselves are filling the gaps for young people," he said.
The State Government is currently examining NSW Arts and Culture Policy, having invited submissions from individuals and organisations across the Arts and Creative Industries.
The goal is to identify new ideas that will contribute to growing arts and culture in NSW.
To learn more about Mountain of Youth or to donate to support their program, visit their website at https://www.mountainofyouth.org/.
