Blue Mountains Gazette
Filmmaking mentors meet in parliament to discuss challenges facing young creatives

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 18 2023 - 1:17pm, first published 12:00pm
After their successful red carpet film night at Katoomba last year, the Mountain of Youth team has visited parliament to speak to state ministers about the challenges faced by emerging creatives today.

