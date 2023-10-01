Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Remembering the Black Summer and volunteer efforts

JC
By Jennie Curtin
October 1 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It may be coming up to four summers since the horrific fire season of 2019-20, but the gratitude of the Medlow Bath residents has not wavered.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.