It may be coming up to four summers since the horrific fire season of 2019-20, but the gratitude of the Medlow Bath residents has not wavered.
A specially made banner, which features embroidered signatures of many of the village's residents, was presented to the Rural Fire Service volunteers earlier this month.
The Thin Yellow Line project was the brainchild of Blackheath textile artist, Margarita Sampson.
"I was in Blackheath during the fires and at the meditation centre in Medlow and I just saw the extraordinary efforts the local volunteers put in," she said. "And because COVID came so quickly, we didn't really get time to acknowledge the efforts."
So she came up with the idea of a banner that could hang in the RFS shed.
Some of the volunteers' uniforms were being decommissioned and replaced with new gear so she "snaffled a few" to use in the banner.
She teamed up with Darla Taylor and her daughter, Meg, both quilters, and the residents association and at every event in Medlow she would hand out patches to be signed.
Some managed to embroider their names themselves but a small group would also hold sessions at the Pot Belly cafe and get working with their needles and thread.
Ms Sampson and Deb Howell from the residents association presented the banner on the Get Ready open day. It was accepted by David Bryant, senior deputy captain, and Mick Middleton, who recently stepped down as captain after 25 years.
Ms Sampson acknowledged the support of the Blackheath Area Neighbourhood Centre, which provided funding for printing and also in-kind support, via Jo Davies.
Ms Sampson is now working on a similar thank you gesture for the Blackheath-Mt Victoria RFS.
