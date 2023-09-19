Springwood Lotto winner off to Europe

A Springwood man is planning a European escape after winning more than three quarters of a million dollars in Saturday's Lotto draw.
The man held one of seven division one winning entries in the Saturday September 16 Lotto draw and will now receive an extra $768,013.61 in his bank account.
The Blue Mountains player told Lotto authorities it opened the door to spring plans and he couldn't wait to set his family up for the future and take his wife to Europe.
His winning 36-game QuickPick was purchased online at thelott.com. The man was unaware of his win until an official from The Lott reached out on Monday morning to reveal the life-enhancing news.
"I'll pay off some of the mortgage and my wife and I will be able to go to Europe. It's something she's always wanted to do," he said.
"You get that many scam phone calls these days so it's refreshing that this is a nice one. I'll be able to help the kids and set up our family," he added.
The man said he played either weekly, or every second week and had always used his favourite numbers.
"I can't wait to take some time off work."
The winning numbers were 37, 28, 27, 11, 41 and 23, while the supplementary numbers were 2 and 1. There were two other winners in NSW, two in Queensland and one each in South Australia and Western Australia.
In the last 12 months, Saturday Gold Lotto created 158 Australian millionaires. There were 332 division one winners that collectively won more than $463.06 million.
