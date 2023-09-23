The sun was shining on a beautiful winter's day when Blue Mountains Food Co-op welcomed class 1/2 from St Canice's Primary School for an excursion to their Katoomba market garden and shop.
The children got very hands on in the market garden where Emmanuela Prigioni (Manu) from Farm it Forward taught them about the seasonal herbs and vegies growing there.
After some harvesting and taste testing of parsley, coriander, and kale-ini (kale flowers) the children walked down the hill to the shop where they investigated the fruit and veg on the shelves and saw where the market garden produce was sold.
There was a quick game of 'what vegie is that?' in the shop and then the kids were treated to a cooking demonstration by children's nutritionist, Fern Rodrigues, of Eat Play Learn Nutrition.
Ms Rodrigues made a bruschetta with the children using herbs they had harvested at the market garden.
Ms Rodrigues said: "It was so gratifying to watch the children so engaged, holding a little bunch of greens in their hands, eager to use them in the mix we were about to make to top our mini bruschettas," she said.
"Some didn't eat it, but they genuinely enjoyed making it, asked questions, named each ingredient, showed it to their mums and dads, smelled it... To me, as a nutritionist who values the experience as the ultimate way of learning to like foods, new and already known, it was fulfilling!"
Teacher, Rosemary Gillespie, agreed the excursion was a great success.
"The Co-op team liaised efficiently to co-create the experience I was aiming for with my Stage group from St Canice's Primary School.
"The outcomes I was focusing on were targeted in an engaging and age-appropriate way by experienced presenters. My students loved the hands-on experience at the garden and then back at the store with the tasting of produce a complete hit!
"The excursion photos and experiences have enriched our classroom learning, it was wonderful to be able to engage our parent community as well on the day. I highly recommend this as a purposeful and fun excursion opportunity to other schools."
Mum, Nicole Gold, remarked on the connections the kids were able to form.
"It was such a beautiful experience, watching the kids being engaged and learning about vegetables, and cooking. They learnt about seasonal produce and how to harvest and turn it into a basic meal.
"The Co-op team were kind, patient, and generous with their time and energy. The kids were excited about their land, nutrition, and local community. We can't wait to plant the snow pea seeds we were gifted at home."
