St Canice's Primary School took to the Blue Mountains Food Co-op

September 23 2023 - 4:30pm
The sun was shining on a beautiful winter's day when Blue Mountains Food Co-op welcomed class 1/2 from St Canice's Primary School for an excursion to their Katoomba market garden and shop.

