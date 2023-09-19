Motorists should be aware that the traffic lights in Blackheath on the corner of the Great Western Highway and Govetts Leap Road are flashing amber.
As the intersection crosses the railway line to Bundarra Street and the western side of the town, police have blocked the crossing for safety reasons.
There is an alternative crossing about 500 metres further north, heading towards Mt Victoria which should be used while urgent repairs are carried out.
Trains are also running behind schedule.
