Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Urgent signal repairs close main rail crossing in Blackheath

Updated September 20 2023 - 9:33am, first published 9:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Motorists should be aware that the traffic lights in Blackheath on the corner of the Great Western Highway and Govetts Leap Road are flashing amber.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.