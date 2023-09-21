For the past 44 years, Katoomba Neighbourhood Centre has been at the heart of our local community.
Now it's moving into the heart of our town.
The opening of a neighbourhood centre in Katoomba was first proposed in 1979 when a public meeting was called by Thelma Murphy, an alderwoman on council, to discuss the establishment of a centre as a "meeting place where neighbour meets neighbour." Number 10 Station Street, Katoomba was about to be vacated by the Health Commission and Katoomba Neighbourhood Centre was opened there soon after, run entirely by volunteers.
Since 1979, Katoomba Neighbourhood Centre has grown to become a busy hub of community workers, volunteers and community members with a wide range of service and activities available to support local community need and help our community thrive.
In 2018, as community need grew, Katoomba Neighbourhood Centre joined together with Mid Mountains Neighbourhood Centre and Lower Mountains Neighbourhood Centre to become 'Belong Blue Mountains Community and Neighbourhood Services', a new umbrella organisation officially launched by Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle on Thursday, November 8, 2018.
The original neighbourhood centre building on Station Street suffered storm damage last year and now requires significant renovation. So, Katoomba Neighbourhood Centre will be moving from its birthplace to take up residence on the lower level of the Town Centre Arcade at 81-83 Katoomba Street, downstairs from the old Katoomba library and the senior citizens centre.
"The move into the centre of town is a wonderful opportunity for the Katoomba Neighbourhood Centre team to strengthen our connections with the local community and offer our services and activities in a newly refreshed and very convenient space," said Kath Harrison, CEO of Belong Blue Mountains.
The new location for the Katoomba Neighbourhood Centre includes a community room with kitchenette for community groups and activities, as well as community-use computers and free wi-fi access. The centre will be home to the Belong Blue Mountains community workers and volunteers who offer a range of services and activities for children, young people, families, seniors, people with disability, and the whole community including community service information and referrals, emergency essentials support, health and wellbeing groups, social and support groups, playgroups, out of school hours childcare, seniors support services and much more.
Belong Blue Mountains ASSIST Home Building and Maintenance Service team and NDIS team, who have been based at Katoomba Neighbourhood Centre until now, have recently relocated to the Belong Blue Mountains Mid Mountains Neighbourhood Centre in Lawson.
"We are also very pleased to announce that Link Wentworth Housing Services will be co-locating with us in the new space," said Danielle Wilding-Forbes, Belong Blue Mountains Manager for Children, Families, Youth and Communities.
"Link Wentworth provide such an important service. We are grateful for the opportunity to continue to strengthen our partnership with them and support our community together in this new, accessible space."
The Belong Blue Mountains Katoomba Neighbourhood Centre at Station Street closed on September 19 and will open at the 81-83 Katoomba Street from Tuesday, September 26 continuing its regular opening hours of 9:00am and 4pm Mondays to Fridays. Link Wentworth Housing Services will be available at the new location on Mondays and Fridays. Katoomba Neighbourhood Centre can be contacted on the same phone number 4782 1117 and email info@belongbm.org.au
L to R: Danielle Wilding-Forbes, Liz Cooper, Kath Harrision from Belong Blue Mountains with Kirsty Fisher from Link Wentworth Housing Services at Katoomba Neighbourhood Centre, on the move from Station Street to Katoomba Street.
