The new location for the Katoomba Neighbourhood Centre includes a community room with kitchenette for community groups and activities, as well as community-use computers and free wi-fi access. The centre will be home to the Belong Blue Mountains community workers and volunteers who offer a range of services and activities for children, young people, families, seniors, people with disability, and the whole community including community service information and referrals, emergency essentials support, health and wellbeing groups, social and support groups, playgroups, out of school hours childcare, seniors support services and much more.