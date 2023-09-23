It could take months, but Leura Woolworths has started the process to become a specialised Metro store.
Woolworths management has told the Gazette there will be no increase in prices, but some general merchandise - such as gardening and multiple varieties of the same deodorant - will make way for more ready to eat food items.
They are asking the public to come along to a community day on Saturday October 7 from 2pm to 3.30pm to decide what goes in the store.
Woolworths Metro Director Justin Nolan says it is about creating a "tailored shopping experience to Leura".
In a statement on September 20 he said: "We've kicked off the conversion of our Leura supermarket to a new Metro neighbourhood food store" adding there will be "a great range of products tailored to the needs of the local community including over 500 additional food products with more fresh ingredients and specialty ranges along with the everyday essentials to ensure customers can still complete a full shop".
"There's no change to the size or footprint and the standard shelf price customers are used to when shopping at Leura have not changed due to the conversion.
"We appreciate the changes ... are disruptive and our team is on hand to help customers find what they need. If there is something customers would like to see in store they will have the opportunity to request certain products - lookout for our Picked by You QR codes located in-store."
In Leura gardening, deodorants and stationery is making way for more food. A spokesman for the supermarket giant said in Alexandria for example they reduced the variety of general merchandise - eight types of mops to just two - so more food could fit in.
Leura Alliance Chair Rod Stowe said they had concerns about not having a store with the full range of services, following Westpac bank and the newsagency closing in recent years.
"There's been no consultation that we're aware of with the community over this decision and it does seem to be favouring the tourist interest .. pre-prepared meals ... and that sort of sector."
"We're also concerned metro stores have consistently higher prices."
Metro neighbourhood food stores focus on local and fresh food, particularly Australian fruit and vegetables, entertaining and easy dinner ranges, with everyday essentials for a grocery shop tailored to meet the needs of locals.
Woolworths has said they will keep building and adding to the range in Leura and it could take months to roll out.
There are 93 Metro stores and 1002 supermarkets across Australia. Metros make up nine per cent of the retailer's footprint in the country.
