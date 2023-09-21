Changed traffic conditions at Yarramundi and Hawkesbury Heights

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions for drainage remediation work on sections of Springwood Road, Yarramundi and Hawkesbury Road, Hawkesbury Heights from Sunday September 24.
The essential maintenance work will improve safety and allow surface water to drain effectively, a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
To minimise impact to motorists, work will be carried out between 8pm and 5am from Sunday to Thursday and is expected to be completed by Thursday October 12, weather permitting.
Traffic control, temporary lane closures and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will be in place during work hours. Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Meanwhile heavy traffic is also expected from Blackheath to Mt Victoria.
Transport for NSW said high volumes of holiday traffic were expected to approach through Blackheath from Thursday heading west during peak travel periods. Advise is to check out more about predicted peak travel times at the myjourneynsw.info website.
The good news is there are currently no updates for Mountains train commuters.
For more details and the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
