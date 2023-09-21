Blue Mountains Gazette
Changed traffic on Springwood and Hawkesbury Roads

By B C Lewis
Updated September 22 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 7:00am
Changed traffic conditions at Yarramundi and Hawkesbury Heights
Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions for drainage remediation work on sections of Springwood Road, Yarramundi and Hawkesbury Road, Hawkesbury Heights from Sunday September 24.

