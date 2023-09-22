Volunteers at the Blue Mountains Hospital are hoping to grow their ranks with a call-out for new recruits and an upcoming information session on Wednesday 4 October.
Volunteers on the hospital ward play a simple but important role, offering patients a friendly ear and assisting to make their time in hospital as comfortable as possible.
"It's a very rewarding thing to do," said Sharon Phillips, co-ordinator of the Blue Mountains Hospital Volunteers.
"For a couple of hours each month you can leave your own worries behind to help brighten up someone else's day."
"It appeals to your human nature to listen and give to others, and you can learn a lot about people too," said Ms Phillips, who has been volunteering at the hospital for more than 20 years.
"People relax with us and often share how our presence has been appreciated. It's a small and friendly hospital, I can come here when it suits me, and the social interaction with the other volunteers is wonderful as well."
Volunteers don't require any special skills to get involved, and basic training is offered to make sure all volunteers are comfortable and supported in their roles.
"If you're independently mobile, a people-person and enjoy a good conversation then you're probably well suited to the role," said Ms Phillips.
"I've learnt a lot about empathy as a Blue Mountains hospital volunteer. On the way home I think about what I've been able to do for others, and that makes a positive difference to my life."
For more information about volunteering at Blue Mountains Hospital come along to a short information session at the Blue Mountains Hospital boardroom on Wednesday, October 4 from 10-11am or contact Katherine, Executive Assistant to the General Manager, on 4784 6514, 0477 262 744 or at NBMLHD-BlueMountainsFeedback@health.nsw.gov.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.