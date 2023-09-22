Blue Mountains Gazette
Call for volunteers at Blue Mountains Hospital in Katoomba

September 23 2023 - 8:00am
Volunteers at the Blue Mountains Hospital are hoping to grow their ranks with a call-out for new recruits and an upcoming information session on Wednesday 4 October.

