A group of creatives were engaged by Mounted ARI to create work that responded to an original piece of music composed for this project.
The piece, entitled Luft, was composed by world renowned music producer and engineer, Peter Cobbin. It is a piano based arrangement, a meditative reflection upon the lasting, yet ephemeral nature of memory.
Luft is a German word, meaning air. It is sometimes used in the context of music. A luft gives a sense of shape to connecting musical phrases.
Visual arts, writers and musicians have listened and responded. Using only the music as provocation, they have created a diverse and engaging body of work.
The opening event on Saturday, October 7, from 2pm, will feature the visual arts exhibition and the launch of the especially produced anthology of creative writing responses.
Writers will read from their work and a recording of the musical compositions will be heard in the gallery whilst audiences enjoy the visual arts exhibition.
On Sunday, October 22, at 1.30pm a free concert of the music compositions will be held at Mounted to accompany the visual arts exhibition.
The exhibition continues each weekend day until Sunday, October 29, 11am to 4pm at 80 Paterson Rd, Springwood.
