Black Spot funding for Blaxland and Blackheath roads

September 21 2023 - 7:30am
Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman, State Member for Blue Mountains and Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill at Wilson Way, Blaxland. Picture supplied
Two dangerous roads in the Blue Mountains will receive safety upgrades as part of the federal government's Black Spot Program.

