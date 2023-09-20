Black Spot funding for Blaxland and Blackheath roads

Two dangerous roads in the Blue Mountains will receive safety upgrades as part of the federal government's Black Spot Program.
Wilson Way in Blaxland and Hat Hill Road in Blackheath are two of 66 dangerous crash sites across NSW that are included in the Black Spot program's 2023-24 round of funding.
Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman said the safety upgrades will help reduce dangerous traffic incidents.
"Residents in Blaxland and Blackheath will be all too familiar with these roads. I'm glad that we can help deliver these upgrades to prevent more accidents and keep residents safer on our local roads," said Ms Templeman.
"In Blaxland we're delivering $700,000 worth of safety upgrades to Wilson Way, including better lighting, signage and a traffic calming roundabout.
"Hat Hill Road in Blackheath will receive $500,000 worth of upgrades with new flexible safety barriers, a roundabout, improved lighting and signage and sealing the shoulder on the curve."
The Black Spot Program engages all levels of government to deliver safer roads for residents.
"Advocating for better, safer roads in our electorate continues to be an integral part of the work we do for our community, so it's a real win for the Blue Mountains to have these safety upgrades funded. It's great to have all three tiers of government working together with our community for safer roads," said State Member for Blue Mountains Trish Doyle.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said: "It is our priority to identify local places that have a history of road crashes and to implement these programs, to improve safety for road users. This funding allows us to find site specific solutions."
