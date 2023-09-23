As Australians head to the polls to vote on the Voice to Parliament referendum, Blue Mountains City Council is encouraging residents to engage in respectful and inclusive discussion.
In the lead up to the referendum, which will take place on October 14, Blue Mountains mayor Cr Mark Greenhill said he encouraged people to engage in the debate in a civil way.
"While council has endorsed the 'yes' outcome, we acknowledge the right for all individuals to vote independently according to their preference," said Cr Greenhill.
"The referendum is a much-needed conversation that we should not shy away from. But we should be aware that interactions are sensitive and can cause harm and hurt to people in the community.
READ MORE:
"There is much discussion about Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and their communities, and while the Voice referendum provides an opportunity for debate in Australia, it is important that the public discussion leading up to the referendum is underpinned by respect, is accurately informed, and does not involve or encourage harmful vilification.
"Taking care of one another is what community is all about. Everyone deserves equal respect and dignity. Council supports the right for all to live free from personal abuse and to call out discriminatory behaviours.
Blue Mountains City Council is urging people to speak up if they see or experience personal abuse or discriminatory behaviour.
"When people who witness discriminatory behaviours speak out against it, the person being targeted feels supported, and it can make the person behaving in a discriminatory manner reconsider their behaviour," said Cr Greenhill.
"If it is safe to do so, speak up and stand with the victim. Even a simple gesture can be powerful."
If you experience race discrimination or racial vilification, contact Anti-Discrimination NSW on 1800 670 812 for free confidential information about your rights and how to make a complaint.
If you are feeling worried, support is available. You can connect with 13YARN on 13 92 76 (24 hours/7 days) to talk with an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander Crisis Supporter.
Blue Mountains City Council encourages people to visit voice.gov.au to get the facts about the Voice.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.