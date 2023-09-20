Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Winmalee struck with unplanned power outages after tree branch falls on power lines

TW
By Tom Walker
Updated September 20 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 11:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Winmalee residents lost power this morning, with 1,782 households currently experiencing unplanned outages along the full length of Hawkesbury Road.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.