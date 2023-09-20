Winmalee struck with unplanned power outages after tree branch falls on power lines

Winmalee residents lost power this morning, with 1,782 households currently experiencing unplanned outages along the full length of Hawkesbury Road.
The power loss reportedly began around 10.30am today, September 20, and was caused by a tree branch falling on power lines.
An Endeavour Energy spokesperson told the Gazette the branch was removed this morning, and power is expected to be restored this afternoon.
Due to a total fire ban in effect, Endeavour Energy crews need to take extra steps in their inspections before restoring power to the area.
Endeavour Energy Australia's power outage tool reported 78 outages in the area, beginning as early as 10.36am today, September 20.
This article will be updated as the situation progresses. For more information or to report an outage in your area, check the Endeavour Energy website at: https://www.endeavourenergy.com.au/outages/current-power-outages.
