Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Blue Mountains Writers Celebrate 50th Anniversary

September 25 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Their group has marked many milestones in its 50 years, with one member's children's book even gracing the Royal household at the birth of Prince William.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.