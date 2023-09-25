Blue Mountains Writers Celebrate 50th Anniversary

Their group has marked many milestones in its 50 years, with one member's children's book even gracing the Royal household at the birth of Prince William.
And in 2023 the Blue Mountains Writers are celebrating surviving and thriving for five decades.
The launch, held at the Springwood Sports Club on Sunday September 10 was attended by special guests Blue Mountains City Councillor Roza Sage, Fellowship of Australian Writers (NSW) state vice president Cate Plink, Blue Mountains Library's Nicole Richardson and many more members, partners and friends.
The now 30-member strong branch has always supported the aims of FAW fostering a love of writing, Australian literature and encouraging excellence in writing. Many members have had notable achievements, including Stella Salmon whose book Nifty the Sugar Glider was included in the collection of books sent to Prince William at his birth in 1982.
Members on the day also celebrated the launch of their group anthology Blue Mountains Alchemy: Turning Words into Gold.
Cate Plink passed on a message from the FAW state president Colleen Parker who celebrated the Blue Mountains' branch's "excellent pedigree - having begun as only the third branch in the State and the first outside of Sydney"
Ms Parker said she "read with interest the [branch's] short history page...which includes important memories of your branch development and your forebears who not only made it happen, but kept it alive for five decades."
In 1973 the inaugural branch meeting was chaired by Walter Stone OAM, with Stella Salmon as president and 29 members. Today it is one of 26 branches of the Fellowship of Australian Writers (NSW).
Other achievements of the local branch included Jean Hibberd being granted the Order of Australia partly based on the book she produced for Scouting titled Duty to God in 1994. Poet Cynthia Hallam also has had nine volumes of poetry published and in 2021 was awarded her FAW Writing Fellowship.
Throughout the years the branch has invited a variety of guest speakers to inspire and develop skills, covering aspects of memoir writing, short story writing, monodrama, scriptwriting and tanka poetry.
At the launch, past president David Berger read a warm message of congratulations from Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman who thanked the group for providing "a place to encourage and nurture Blue Mountains writers across all stages of their career, from beginners to published authors, in a welcoming atmosphere of fellowship".
The branch acting/past president Deborah Harris expressed thanks for the support of Blue Mountains City Council through their minor grants, State MP Trish Doyle and the Springwood Sports Club.
The anthology Blue Mountains Alchemy: Turning Words into Gold was inspired by the golden jubilee year and is the 18th anthology produced by the branch. It contains a wide variety of flash fiction, short stories and poetry about bushfires, jazz clubs, secret lives of cats, lockdowns and philosophy.
The book is available for purchase at The Turning Page Bookshop, Springwood and can also be borrowed from the Blue Mountains Library.
