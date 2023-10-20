The First Nations Australia Writers Network (FNAWN) is delighted to announce the inaugural FNAWN Varuna Fellowship Program. The call-out is open to FNAWN writers, poets, storytellers who have a manuscript in fiction, poetry or creative non-fiction.
In partnership with Varuna, The National Writer's House, this is an exciting opportunity for six emerging or established members of FNAWN. The selected participants will receive an all-expenses paid, fully catered residency at Varuna in the Blue Mountains. Travel costs will be paid (flights and/or road travel as required). Guest speakers and mentors will include Graham Akhurst, Yvette Henry Holt, Charmaine Ledden-Lewis and Peter Minter.
The residency will include:
The fellowship is intended for the development of a current project where a significant amount of work has been completed.
What FNAWN is looking for
The fellowships will be awarded to emerging and established writers who display exceptional promise in their writing style and the premise of the work. FNAWN welcomes manuscripts from their members in all creative forms, including fiction, drama, poetry, children's books and narrative non-fiction.
Applications will be assessed by Holt, Ledden-Lewis and Akhurst.
Dates
Call-out closes October 31. Notification: late November 2023
Date of the residency: Monday, February 19, to Monday, February 26, 2024.
There are no application fees or program fees associated with this program.
Please note this is a First Nations Australia Writers Network membership Fellowship. The application for FNAWN membership is here.
