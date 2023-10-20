Blue Mountains Gazette
Inaugural fellowships for First Nations writers

Updated October 20 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 3:30pm
The First Nations Australia Writers Network (FNAWN) is delighted to announce the inaugural FNAWN Varuna Fellowship Program. The call-out is open to FNAWN writers, poets, storytellers who have a manuscript in fiction, poetry or creative non-fiction.

