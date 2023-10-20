In partnership with Varuna, The National Writer's House, this is an exciting opportunity for six emerging or established members of FNAWN. The selected participants will receive an all-expenses paid, fully catered residency at Varuna in the Blue Mountains. Travel costs will be paid (flights and/or road travel as required). Guest speakers and mentors will include Graham Akhurst, Yvette Henry Holt, Charmaine Ledden-Lewis and Peter Minter.