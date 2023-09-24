Leura Village Fair set to return in October

The Leura Village Association and major sponsors Belle Property and Bendigo Bank are proud to support the returning Leura Village Fair.
On the weekend of October 7-8, the main street of Leura will once again be lined with more than 100 market stalls offering local artisan, crafts, trade goods, vintage wear and much more.
A landmark 41st celebration of the Leura Village Spring Fair will feature a visiting food hub located in the Megalong Street car park.
Take a seat and enjoy the food and entertainment provided by local choirs and musicians, performing over the two days.
There will be free face painting for the kids at the Belle Property stall and many creative family activities at the Raine and Horne stall.
The Leura cafes and speciality shops that line Leura Mall and arcades are excited and stocked up ready to welcome everyone back to Leura. The shops will be decorated in spring fling, with a competition for the best dressed window.
Dazzle and come dressed in your favourite spring get-up. There will be a competition for best dressed, with a prize donated by Geekdom in the Mall.
Organisers from The Leura Village Association are excited about the popular event.
"We combined with the RFS and local member Ray Wiles, whose mammoth efforts within the Blue Mountains community welcome one and all to celebrate our beautiful village," said an event spokeswoman.
"Revel in our stunning blooming cherry tree blossoms, our scenery, our hospitality and bring a much-needed tourism injection back into the Blue Mountains village.
"We thank all our sponsors and recognise the fair would not be possible without the combined efforts of the Blue Mountains community - it's a true testament of Mountains living."
Organisers thanked Matt and Rebecca Grima from Belle Real Estate for their contribution as well as the Rural Fire Service "for the mammoth efforts over the two days".
Other sponsors include: Fairmont Resort and Spa, Lilianfels, Carrington Hotel, Raine and Horne Leura, Katoomba Mitre 10, Purcell Property, Bec Alchin at the Wayzgoose Cafe, Firdaus Gardens, Jen at Zoe Clare Leura, Blue Mountains Grammar School and Jodie Dalglish from Megalong Books Leura.
Leura Village Fair will be held in Leura Mall on Saturday, October 7 9am-4.30pm and Sunday, October 8 from 9am-3pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.