The grande dame of Australian folk music is heading for Blackheath.
Judy Small will headline a fundraising concert for the Blue Mountains Refugee Support Group (BMRSG) in Phillips Hall on Sunday, October 22 at 2pm.
The concert will be hosted by Blackheath's community choir, The Heathens, who will join Small to sing her personal favourite from all her songs, Mothers, Daughters, Wives.
Judy Small is one of the most influential Australian singer/songwriters, having written some of the most powerful social and political songs of our time. Growing up in Coffs Harbour, she was inspired by popular folk songs from the US and UK. She began performing in Australian folk clubs and coffeehouses in 1970 and embarked on a successful world tour in 1982.
Small's songs cover a wide range of topics, especially social justice, equity and harmony, with an emphasis on feminism and peace. Among the most popular are One Voice in the Crowd, Women of Our Time and Global Village. She enjoys singing about real people and important issues. In her words: "If an audience comes away thinking about issues, it is a worthwhile performance."
Among her many awards, Judy Small received the MO Award in 1990 for Australian Folk Performer of the Year. In 2013, she was made a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for her contribution as a songwriter and recording artist to folk music.
All proceeds from this inspiring concert and scrumptious homemade afternoon tea will support the work of BMRSG. They provide ongoing help and support to more than 80 refugee and asylum-seeker households, as well as people in detention. That help includes rent relief, food, education support and legal assistance. When needed, BMRSG also provide emergency support for refugees.
Tickets $35 from www.humanitix.com/au. Concert on Sunday, October 22 at 2.00pm, Phillips Hall, Gardiners Cres, Blackheath.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.