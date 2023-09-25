Parkes has Elvis, South Kempsey has Slim Dusty and now Lithgow, of all places, has The Beatles.
BeatlesFest 7 Valleys is Australia's first festival dedicated to the Fab Four. The event is expected to be held every year on the October long weekend to celebrate John Lennon's birthday and eventually organisers hope it will bring up to 50,000 people to the region.
On the weekend of Beatlemania more than 20 artists will perform across 14 venues and three towns.
The October Long Weekend event will be packed with bands, vintage and vinyl markets, 60s nostalgia, rock'n'roll, a photo exhibition, street performers, dress up competitions, Beatles Bingo at venues in Lithgow, Portland and Wallerawang.
It's the brainchild of Lithgow locals and music documentary filmmakers, Jonathan Sequeria and Wade Jackson, who wanted to showcase the region and enjoy some of the success Parkes has had from their Elvis Festival. They say Lithgow isn't so different to Liverpool - the home of the Beatles.
The weekend will kick off at 10.30am on September 29 when the Gang Gang gallery opens for their Rock Photos exhibition by Blue Mountains photographer David Wallace. It finishes on October 1 with 'The Lost World's Octopus garden' music event at Club Lithgow.
There are family fun and licensed venue shows for all tastes and ages, as well as Jazz Beatles in the Park and tribute band, The Beatels.
Other highlights include a Swinging Sixties High Tea ($45) at Lithgow's 128 Cafe, as well as Beatles trivia, karaoke and even bingo.
There is also free barefoot bowls on September 30 at Club Lithgow and a vintage/vinyl market at Portland on Sunday October 1.
The program is at https://beatlesfest.com.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.