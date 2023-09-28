Parkes has Elvis, South Kempsey has Slim Dusty and now Lithgow, of all places, has The Beatles.
BeatlesFest 7 Valleys is Australia's first festival dedicated to the Fab Four. The event is expected to be held every year on the October long weekend to celebrate John Lennon's birthday and eventually organisers hope it will bring up to 50,000 people to the region.
On the weekend of Beatlemania more than 20 artists will perform across 14 venues and three towns.
The October Long Weekend event will be packed with bands, vintage and vinyl markets, 60s nostalgia, rock'n'roll, a photo exhibition, street performers, dress up competitions, Beatles Bingo - even Beatles Beer, with 40 events across 20 venues in Lithgow, Portland and Wallerawang.
It's the brainchild of Lithgow locals and music documentary filmmakers, Jonathan Sequeria and Wade Jackson, who wanted to showcase the region and enjoy some of the success Parkes has had from their Elvis Festival. They say Lithgow isn't so different to Liverpool - the home of the Beatles.
Wade Jackson recently told the Lithgow Mercury he and co-founder Jonathan Sequeira conceptualised the festival to bring the region to life over the long weekend.
"We were just thinking, What can we do out here? There's plenty of people saying that there's nothing to do," Wade Jackson said. "And we thought, why don't we try something? and he [Sequeira] came up with the idea that we do some sort of festival."
"With the success at Parkes Elvis festivals ... they're up to 25,000 visitors now, this year was probably 50,000 I thought, The Beatles have a broader range of fans, age wise," Mr Jackson said.
The weekend will kick off at 10.30am on September 29 when the Gang Gang gallery opens for their Rock Photos exhibition by Blue Mountains photographer David Wallace. It finishes on October 1 with 'The Lost World's Octopus garden' music event at Club Lithgow.
There are family fun and licensed venue shows for all tastes and ages, as well as Jazz Beatles in the Park and the ultimate tribute band, The Beatels.
Local radio station 2LT - with a frequency from Lithgow to Glenbrook - has got on board and is looking to the future of an annual Beatlesfest event, by turning the clock back.
2LT and MOVE FM GM, Nick Bennett partnered with Blue MTNS syndication company, Grace Gibson Productions for some bespoke radio shows that sit right in the zeitgeist of the upcoming Beatlesfest.
Two episodes of the history of rock and roll, Beatlemania 1964-69 have already aired, and smack bang in the middle of Beatlesfest over the October long weekend, they will air former US radio legend Kasey Kasem's show The Beatles -Together and Apart. This thoroughly researched, four-hour show is for the serious audiophile. It will air Saturday night, September 30. (The radio station has two frequencies, 900AM and 101.1 FM, 2LT and also streams at https://www.2lt.com.au).
That same afternoon from 1pm, the station's general manager, popular Blue Mountains-based DJ Nick Bennett is broadcasting live from the Royal Hotel, Wallerawang during the free Rooftop Beatles show.
Other highlights include a Beatles Swinging Sixties High Tea ($45) at Lithgow's 128 Cafe, as well as Beatles trivia, karaoke and even Beatles bingo at various locations.
Ron Howard's acclaimed Beatles documentary will show at Lithgow Film Society on October 1 from 2pm at Lithgow Community Cinema ($17) with a complimentary afternoon tea. The film features footage of the heady concert years of 1963 to 1966 when the band became a worldwide cultural phenomena.
There is also free barefoot bowls on September 30 at Club Lithgow and a Vintage/Vinyl Market at Portland on Sunday October 1.
If there is any beer left, Zig Zag Brewery's has perfected a special Beatlesfest brew which has been getting rave reviews from the locals.
To find out go to the festival's program at https://beatlesfest.com.au/
