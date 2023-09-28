Two episodes of the history of rock and roll, Beatlemania 1964-69 have already aired, and smack bang in the middle of Beatlesfest over the October long weekend, they will air former US radio legend Kasey Kasem's show The Beatles -Together and Apart. This thoroughly researched, four-hour show is for the serious audiophile. It will air Saturday night, September 30. (The radio station has two frequencies, 900AM and 101.1 FM, 2LT and also streams at https://www.2lt.com.au).