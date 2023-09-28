Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Beatlesfest 7 Valleys will be held every year on the October long weekend to celebrate John Lennons birthday

Updated September 28 2023 - 2:20pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Parkes has Elvis, South Kempsey has Slim Dusty and now Lithgow, of all places, has The Beatles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.