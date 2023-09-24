Hartley Valley Garden Festival and Plant Fair set to inspire

Hartley has been host to the Hartley Valley Garden Festival for the last three years.
This year's festival will be held on October 21 and 22 with five fabulous and colourful gardens open to the public.
The privately owned gardens of Highfields, Hartvale, Wild Meadows, Harp Of Erin and Gory'u offer incredible beauty, and are all virtually overflowing with inspiration for your own home garden.
The collection showcases cottage gardens filled with a riot of colour, Japanese gardens, prairie gardens, beautiful water features and rare plants, extensive perennial borders, rock walls, plus historic buildings and truly spectacular views.
Spring is an exceptional time in Hartley and these gardens keep getting better and better each year. Richer soil, sunny days and wide open spaces support a greater variety of plants to flourish in this climate promoting an explosion of colour, texture and movement. Four out of the five gardens have been featured on Better Homes and Gardens TV show.
Food, drinks and plants will be for sale, and the festival will showcase various plant stalls featuring rare and unusual plants by nurserymen and women from across NSW. These will include Woodside plants, Parker's Perennials, Andy's Rare Plants, Gardenalicious, Red Earth Bulbs, Kin Spirit Iris plus the Iris Society of NSW, Aussie Gardeners Store and more.
Hartvale Gardens features original paintings, prints and cards by Jennifer Edwards and metal art by renowned sculptor Henryk Topolnicki of Gallery H, with The Harp of Erin selling plants in addition to the garden metal art of Scott Leonard and other local artisans.
Gory'u Japanese Gardens are famous for their array of cold climate trees for sale. Horticulturists David Kennedy from Highfields and Steven Vella from Wild Meadows will be selling rare plants (www.cloverhillrareplants.com) and both have a wealth of knowledge about gardening. Gate prizes have been donated by Yates Gardening and Oasis Horticulture.
Picnics/bus groups are welcome, so bring your friends and family and be totally inspired by flowers, plants and the pure creativity of the Hartley Valley Gardens this spring.
Search Hartley Valley Garden Festival and Plant Fair for more information or call David on 0419 133 154 or Jen on 0404 531 555.
Cost is $15 per person per garden (Hartvale $12, Harp of Erin free of charge). No booking required - just pay at each gate. Children under 16 free of charge
The festival is open from 10am-4pm each day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.