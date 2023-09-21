Blue Mountains Gazette
'Wanton destruction': Charming cottage to be replaced with six townhouses in Leura

By Jennie Curtin
Updated September 25 2023 - 2:54pm, first published September 21 2023 - 11:03am
The cottage before it was demolished and, inset, the planned townhouses.
The cottage before it was demolished and, inset, the planned townhouses.

A 1920s weatherboard cottage on Railway Parade in Leura has been demolished to make way for six townhouses, in a move the National Trust local branch described as "the wanton destruction of a hitherto intact heritage streetscape".

