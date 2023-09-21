A 1920s weatherboard cottage on Railway Parade in Leura has been demolished to make way for six townhouses, in a move the National Trust local branch described as "the wanton destruction of a hitherto intact heritage streetscape".
The cottage, on 834sqm on the corner of Grose Street, sold for $1,152,000 in January last year.
Under changes made by the previous state government, the developers were not required to submit a standard development application.
Instead, under the "low rise density code", the owners merely have to get a "notice of complying development" from a private certifier. Council has no say in approving or rejecting the DA.
The mayor, Mark Greenhill, warned against such developments more than two years ago.
"This is precisely what I have been saying about this code for years... Local, elected processes are by-passed and there is absolutely nothing council can do."
Chairman of the Blue Mountains branch of the National Trust, Rod Stowe, said: "This incident is seemingly the harbinger of a future where a private certifier, employed by a developer, will be the arbiter of what our heritage villages are going to look like, irrespective of local planning controls and the wider public interest."
He urged the council to revisit the application of the code to the Blue Mountains LGA with the new state government.
