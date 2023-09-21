Labor state budget brings 'some real wins for our Blue Mountains community': Trish Doyle MP

Katoomba High School's new sporting facility is on track to be built by the end of next year, as unveiled in the state budget.
The facility is one of several election promises funded in the Labor government's first NSW state budget in more than a decade, delivered on September 19.
State member for Blue Mountains Trish Doyle said there have been "some real wins for our Blue Mountains community", including $25 million in hospital funding.
"This was always going to be a tricky budget to deliver but I believe the government has put forward sustainable, responsible support for families facing cost of living pressures and our essential services sectors including teachers and healthcare workers," Ms Doyle said.
She expects approximately $4 million will be allocated to initial planning work for a new Blue Mountains hospital, with the remaining sum of more than $20 million going towards extra services and urgent repairs.
During the election campaign this year, Deputy Labor Leader Prue Car committed to a $4 million multi-purpose sports hall at Katoomba High School if Labor won the state election, to be completed in time for then-Year 11's end-of-school graduation in 2024.
The new multi-purpose facility will include a stage, indoor sports courts, toilets, storage and back of house facilities for performing arts.
Other Blue Mountains-focused budget items to receive funding include:
Across the state, funding includes:
The Minns Labor Government has billed this new budget as "a fresh start for New South Wales".
But the NSW Liberal party has criticised the Minns government as refusing to explain "secret budget cuts to health education, police, TAFE and emergency services".
Leader of the Opposition Mark Speakman said: "Labor's first Budget in 13 years shows cuts in real terms to recurrent expenditure across a range of key portfolios, meaning a reduction in services for people across NSW.
"This is an arrogant Government that can't keep their word and talk down anyone who tries to hold them to account. They refuse to explain their decisions or to outline their impact on communities across our state."
Funding for the Blackheath tunnel has been redirected into urban road and regional road repair projects.
