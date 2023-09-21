Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Labor state budget brings 'some real wins for our Blue Mountains community': Trish Doyle MP

TW
By Tom Walker
Updated September 21 2023 - 12:22pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Katoomba High School's new sporting facility is on track to be built by the end of next year, as unveiled in the state budget.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.