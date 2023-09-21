Spring is back and so is the ever-popular Twilight at Lewers.
Start the weekend right on Friday, September 29, with a relaxing evening of art, music, tapas and market stalls at Penrith Regional Gallery, Home of The Lewers Bequest.
Have a browse of the pop-up artisan market with gorgeous handmade products from local stallholders including Dust to Dust Ceramics, Miss Whimsey and Astra & Stone.
Plus, enjoy Live and Local music by YMR Duo, a brother and sister act who bring relaxing and funky vibes for a sing-a-long and boogie.
Wander through the galleries experiencing the exhibitions, drop-in workshops for all ages, and live performances from exhibiting artists.
Join contemporary artist Halinka Orszulok for a walking tour, guided by torchlight, of the Gallery's historic gardens as she explores the concept of 'ghost geographies'.
This is a free event - no bookings necessary and walk-ins welcome.
Penrith Regional Gallery is at 86 River Road, Emu Plains.
