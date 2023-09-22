Are you ready for a swim at Lawson Pool?
Lawson Swim Centre's swimming season has been extended for the third year, in response to community calls to increase the time the pool is open.
Lawson Swim Centre will now open on Saturday September 23 until April 28, 2024, adding an extra month to the traditional swimming season. It usually opens in the last weekend in September and closes in the first weekend in April.
Facilities at Lawson include a 50-metre heated pool, heated learners' and toddlers' pools and playground equipment.
From October 13, learn to swim classes will start for the season and from October 14, aqua aerobics classes will run on Saturdays from 9am-10am.
Blue Mountains Mayor Mark Greenhill, said: "Lawson Pool is always a popular place to visit during the warmer months, with plenty of facilities to keep kids entertained, plus shady spots to relax after a swim.
"Providing affordable options for parents to keep kids active and entertained during school holidays is always a priority for Council. By opening the pool for an extra month to include the Spring 2023 and Autumn 2024 school holidays, we hope families will come and enjoy the facilities."
The centre is located at St Bernards Drive, Lawson and opening hours are:
December to February the centre will close at 8pm every day, or 6pm on Fridays and Public Holidays (5pm Christmas and New Year's Eve). The centre is closed Christmas Day and Good Friday.
Find out more at www.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/LeisureCentres
