More smoke is on the way with a hazard reduction [HR] burn expected to take place at Hawkesbury Heights.
As long as the weather looks safe, the HR will go ahead on Saturday, September 23 in preparation for the upcoming bushfire season.
The burn is set for Roberts Parade in Hawkesbury Heights near Lizzards Pre School. The size of the burn is expected to be just under a hectare. It will be managed by the Rural Fire Service.
These measures are part of a wider project of planned HR burns across the Greater Sydney region as the weather continues to warm up.
Meanwhile Mountains residents have been urged to get ready for the coming fire season.
RFS Inspector Rob Vinzenz invited Mountains residents recently to meet with their local brigade to find out how they can prepare themselves and their properties.
"Following years of wet weather and prolific vegetation growth, the risk of fire is returning along with drier and warmer conditions," Inspector Vinzenz said.
He said there are five simple steps you can take to reduce your bush fire risk, like clearing flammable items from around your home and mowing your lawns.
1. TRIM overhanging trees and shrubs.
2. MOW grass and remove the cuttings. Have a cleared area around your home.
3. REMOVE material that can burn around your home (e.g. Door mats, wood piles, mulch).
4. CLEAR and remove all the debris and leaves from the gutters surrounding your home.
5. PREPARE a sturdy hose or hoses that will reach all around your home.
"It's likely bush fires haven't been at the front of mind these last few years, so now is the time for residents to start thinking about what they need to do to get ready," Inspector Vinzenz said.
"Preparing for bushfires is easier than people may think. Have a five minute conversation and ask yourself if threatened by fire, when will you go, what will you take and where will you go?
"We've seen the devastating consequences that bushfires can have, so it's important that people right across the Blue Mountains area live bush fire ready - by knowing their risk, having a plan, and getting ready."
Find out more about making a bush fire survival plan at www.myfireplan.com.au and check the latest information at https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.