Blue Mountains Music Festival announces first artists including Sharon Shannon, Luka Bloom and Eleanor McEvoy

September 22 2023 - 7:00pm
An Irish contingent of seven incredible performers will head to the 27th Blue Mountains Music Festival in 2024.

Local News

