Melbourne multi-award winning songwriter and composer David Bridie will return to the festival in duo format with renowned Pitjantjatjara singer-songwriter, Frank Yamma. Also gracing the stages in March will be sensational vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Karen Lee Andrews and her band, and Melbourne Blues legend Owen Campbell and his band. Sydney's The Crooked Fiddle Band will bring their energy and multi-layered chainsaw folk back to BMMF in March.

