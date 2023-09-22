An Irish contingent of seven incredible performers will head to the 27th Blue Mountains Music Festival in 2024.
Leading the way is the world-renowned musician Sharon Shannon and her band along with festival favourite Luka Bloom and one of Ireland's most successful singer-songwriters, Eleanor McEvoy.
Newcomers joining the line-up in Katoomba include the transcendent Lisa O'Neill and rising star Lorraine Nash.
"We are also very excited to announce that master concertina player Cormac Begley and highly acclaimed Irish fiddler Manus McGuire with Adam Ogle will be joining us at the festival in March. So get out the dancing shoes and celebrate St Pat's Day at BMMF #27," said festival director, Bob Charter.
Making festival debuts in 2024 will American singer-songwriter and storyteller John Craigie (Oregon) and from Canada comes country heavy pop-folk artist, Cat Clyde.
"We are absolutely thrilled to feature two homegrown musical talents as part of an amazing line-up for our 27th festival in Katoomba. Multi ARIA award-winning singer-songwriter Ella Hooper will make her first appearance and Blues guitarist Ash Grunwald will make a very welcome return," said Mr Charter.
Melbourne multi-award winning songwriter and composer David Bridie will return to the festival in duo format with renowned Pitjantjatjara singer-songwriter, Frank Yamma. Also gracing the stages in March will be sensational vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Karen Lee Andrews and her band, and Melbourne Blues legend Owen Campbell and his band. Sydney's The Crooked Fiddle Band will bring their energy and multi-layered chainsaw folk back to BMMF in March.
Limited early bird tickets go on sale from September 22, 2023. The festival will be held from March 15-17, 2024.
For more announcements follow the festival on Facebook www.facebook.com/BlueMountainsMusicFestival/.
