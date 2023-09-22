A helicopter landed on Blackheath Oval on September 22 to transfer a cyclist hurt in a collision with a car in the Megalong Valley.
At around 10.30am, the chopper touched down on the oval to meet an emergency ambulance which had brought the female cyclist from Megalong Road.
She was treated for head and shoulder injuries by paramedics before being stretchered into the helicopter which shortly afterwards took off to fly her to Liverpool Hospital.
Ambulance media services could not supply any further information about the woman's condition.
