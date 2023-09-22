The NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) has confirmed an insecticide commonly used for general pest control as the cause of a major crayfish kill at Hazelbrook.
The EPA also ruled out Blue Mountains City Council being responsible for the incident, stating it is not the subject of their investigation.
"Initial lab testing has found the insecticide Bifenthrin in water, sediment, and crayfish samples collected from the impacted creek," the EPA said in a statement on September 22.
"Bifenthrin is commonly used for general pest control, such as for termites, spiders, ants, and cockroaches and is highly toxic to crayfish and other aquatic organisms."
The EPA said its investigation into the source of the Bifenthrin pollution is being finalised.
"Herbicides used by Blue Mountains City Council to control weeds, such as glyphosate, have been ruled out as the cause of the crayfish kill and council is not a subject of the ongoing investigation," the statement said.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill had already rejected speculation that council might have been responsible for the crayfish kill.
Following the formal confirmation by the EPA, he said: "I know many of our staff and volunteers were really hurt by fake claims on social media suggesting our people may have somehow been responsible.
"The opposite is true.
"Apart from assisting the regulator in the current case, our people dedicate themselves to keeping our waterways clean and protecting the wildlife within."
The mayor said he "awaits the outcome of the EPA's investigation".
Up to 1000 dead or dying giant spiny crayfish were discovered by a tour guide in a tributary of Hazelbrook Creek on Wednesday, August 23.
A later inspection by council staff found the dead fish extended across an area at least 600m downstream from Oaklands Road/Hall Parade at Hazelbrook.
