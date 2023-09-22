Blue Mountains Gazette
Pest control insecticide responsible for Hazelbrook crayfish kill: Environment Protection Authority

By Damien Madigan
Updated September 22 2023 - 1:57pm, first published 12:00pm
The NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) has confirmed an insecticide commonly used for general pest control as the cause of a major crayfish kill at Hazelbrook.

