A Bullaburra resident is up for an ARIA Award for his work showing the next generation the wonders of learning music.
Peter Earl is one of four people nominated for the Telstra ARIA Music Teacher Award this year, a recognition of his organisation 'The Music Guy'.
Founded by Mr Earl in 2021, 'The Music Guy' provides concert band programs, digital resource packs and instructional videos for primary schools.
Mr Earl said the organisation was a way for him to continue pursuing his passion for creating music whilst still educating others.
"I always loved teaching, but I was probably at my happiest when I was down in the music room doing music with kids," he said.
Mr Earl was a relieving principal at Faulconbridge Public School for some years, and felt he was always being pulled away from the classroom.
In this role he's been able to stay constantly involved with band programs and working on next musical projects.
Part of the bespoke 'The Music Guy' approach is Mr Earl tailor-making music to suit the abilities and interests of students.
He found that kids would quickly become disinterested with the classic tunes found in band books, so he writes his own songs using notes the students know and in an engaging style.
"I think that gets them through their first year and gets them kind of 'hooked', and gets them to connect with their instruments so they go on to bigger and better things after that," he said.
He said the most rewarding part of his job is seeing the impact his work has on the students.
"I've seen increases in attendance, I've seen kids... form some really great friendships out of being in band, I've seen kids go on and music's become a big part of their lives, or helped them with their confidence," he said.
"Seeing those changes first-hand is what's really rewarding, and that's what kind of gives me the motivation and energy to keep doing what I'm doing."
Mr Earl was surprised and honoured to learn he'd made it to the voting round of the ARIA Awards.
"I've worked with so many amazing music teachers that are doing great things out there... so to be recognised amongst them is a real honour," he said.
To learn more about Peter Earl and 'The Music Guy', visit his website at: http://www.themusicguy.com.au/
To vote on the ARIA Awards, visit the website at: https://www.aria.com.au/vote
No signup is required, and voting is allowed once per day.
