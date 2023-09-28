Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Bullaburra music teacher Peter Earl of 'The Music Guy' nominated for ARIA Award

TW
By Tom Walker
Updated September 28 2023 - 5:26pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Bullaburra resident is up for an ARIA Award for his work showing the next generation the wonders of learning music.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.