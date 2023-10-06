Manchester City Football School launches at St Dominic's College

Manchester City Football Club is launching a new football school at St Dominic's College in Kingswood.
The program continues the club's Football Schools expansion in Australia, with five locations now across the country.
Using the coaching philosophy and methodology of the treble winners, the Manchester City Football Schools will provide authentic and creative football coaching programs year-round for St Dominic's students.
Commencing in 2024, student expressions of interest for both Football School programs have opened and trials will take place at both locations (October 7 and 14). In 2024, St Dominic's College will offer programs for Year 7 and Year 9 students, and Waverley College for Year 7 students.
Participating students at St Dominic's and Waverley Colleges' Football Schools will add to the many students already participating in the programs across Victoria, Queensland and South Australia.
Manchester City is very excited to partner with Waverley College [in Sydney] and St Dominic's College as our first Football Schools in New South Wales, Australia's most populous state," said Jorgina Busquets, Managing Director Football Education and Recreation for City Football Group.
"We're looking forward to sharing not only our coaching knowledge with students, but also building their knowledge of how high-level coaching can help develop young people."
St Dominic's College principal Simon Abernethy said the college is "thrilled to partner with one of the world's largest football clubs by becoming one of the first Manchester City Football Schools in New South Wales, alongside Waverley College".
"The Manchester City Football School will be aligned with our core philosophies and values and St Dominic's will leverage an established and globally acclaimed sporting curriculum, providing the college with unsurpassed access to exceptional resources, opportunities and coaching.
"The partnership with Manchester City and the integration of the Football School within our curriculum will provide unparalleled opportunities for not only our students, but also for our wider community, including a dedicated program tailored for girls, with training programs run beyond school hours.
"We believe that engaging students through sport and academia, within a proven framework, fosters holistic development, cultivating a strong work ethic, discipline and confidence."
"We're thrilled to commence this journey with Manchester City with a joint vision of creating opportunities and pathways for the youth of Western Sydney to discover who they can become."
For more information, visit www.stdominics.nsw.edu.au/mancity.
