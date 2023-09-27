Leura Gardens Festival set to inspire over October long weekend

Gardeners looking for inspiration or just wanting to experience the beauty of spring will again be flocking to the annual Leura Gardens Festival.
The 57th festival will be held for four days over the October long weekend from Friday, September 29 to Monday, October 2 (9.30am to 4.30pm).
The festival will feature glorious gardens displaying a feast of new growth, masses of flowers, gorgeous bulbs and an amazing variety of cool-climate plants including azaleas, rhododendrons and peonies as well as magnificent deciduous trees which will just be coming into their full flowering glory.
Two Leura gardens will be new to the festival as well as several returning favourites including Ewanrigg, St Annes and Karoola which is a garden on a larger scale and includes both formal and rambling bush settings and is remarkable for its extensive wisteria plantings.
The much-loved Cherrydell garden will be open for one day only on Friday, September 29 and it is hoped many locals will take the opportunity of seeing this stunning garden in all its spring glory.
And in a festival first, a gorgeous garden in Wentworth Falls, Tree Tops, will also be on display.
The Heathens Choir of Blackheath, Wombats Crossing Trio, Ecopella Choir, the Kanimbla String Quartet and The Versions will be performing in the gardens during the festival.
Potters and a sculptor will be selling their wares in several gardens and the Red Cross will be selling various goodies at Ewanrigg garden.
All tickets are valid for the four days of the Festival and are available on the festival website at www.leuragardensfestival.com.au.
Prices are: single garden $10; three gardens $20; all gardens $40. Children 16 and under are free.
The festival 'hop on, hop off' bus service runs between all gardens in Leura approximately every 20 minutes, with the cost for an all-day ticket being $10. The first bus leaves Leura Station at 9.30am each day and the last bus departs the station at 4.30pm for the final circuit.
The garden in Wentworth Falls will be a 'self-drive'.
Each year over 200 volunteers support the Leura Gardens Festival and help make the festival an outstanding success.
All proceeds go to support the Blue Mountains District ANZAC Memorial Hospital and other local health-related organisations. Since its inception, the festival has raised more than $3.5 million.
Festival details are available at www.leuragardensfestival.com.au or call 0431 095 279. You can also follow the festival on Facebook and Instagram.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.