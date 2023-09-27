Winmalee Village now houses 'The Little Free Library', thanks to the efforts of Morna Colbran and the Winmalee Neighbourhood Centre (WNC).
The mobile shelf offers free books for borrowing from a compact, mobile shelf near the neighbourhood centre's Community Shop in the Coles Shopping Village.
Officially opened on September 20, the aim of Little Free Libraries is to encourage children, and parents, to read by providing early access to books in public places.
Readers are encouraged to browse, borrow and return a book, or replace it with a similar book if they wish to keep it.
The Little Free Library's motto's are simple: "Take a Book, Leave a Book", and "Always a Gift, Never for Sale".
An effort from WNC, the library was brought to Winmalee with the assistance of Marion Silk. Mary-Ellen Jamison marked the occasion by dressing as her alter-ego "Fairy-Ellen", bringing some magic to the morning tea launch.
Morna Colbran, WNC general manager and 2023 Blue Mountains Citizen of the Year, said she just wants kids to read.
"We now know that 90 per cent of brain development occurs in the first five years of life, and so it is important to make the most of this time," Ms Colbran said.
"Reading, and engaging in conversation turns, with children creates a positive relationship, which further enhances their development."
