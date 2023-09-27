Blue Mountains Gazette
Winmalee Neighbourhood Centre opens 'The Little Free Library' to encourage kids to read

By Tom Walker
September 27 2023 - 12:00pm
Winmalee Village now houses 'The Little Free Library', thanks to the efforts of Morna Colbran and the Winmalee Neighbourhood Centre (WNC).

