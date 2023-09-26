Hotel finds grand employee with NOVA Employment Advertising Feature

Brett Scheibel, general manager of The Grand View Hotel in Wentworth Falls. Picture supplied

The Grand View Hotel in Wentworth Falls prides itself on having a fair and inclusive workforce, so when NOVA Employment approached them about hiring a worker with a disability they decided to give it a go.



General manager Brett Scheibel said they partnered with NOVA after they mentioned they had a candidate who would be perfect for a job in hospitality.



"Our NOVA worker was originally employed as a kitchen hand," Brett said.



"However, after a very short period we recognised his abilities and outgoing attitude toward any job we gave him and realised he was being wasted in the kitchen, so we promoted him to the front of house duties as well."

NOVA Employment is a free of charge government funded disability employment service with years of experience and expertise.



They assist people who have a disability, or permanent medical condition, find and maintain the job of their dreams.

"When you hire a prospective employee from NOVA you are getting someone who wants to work and wants to be a contributing member of society, not someone who has been sent to us to satisfy their Centrelink obligations," Brett said.



"The support both the business and the employee receive from NOVA is so valuable and you know that NOVA has matched the person to the job and provided a prospective employee that has the necessary skills and ability to undertake the job required."



The Grand View Hotel has been impressed by how well their new employee has fitted in to their team.

"Our NOVA worker is the perfect employee. He is always on time and is always willing to stay back and finish the job. His professionalism and attention to detail with any task he undertakes are first-class," Brett said.

Taking on a new staff member through NOVA Employment is just one of the ways that The Grand View Hotel is creating an inclusive workforce.



"The Grand View Hotel prides itself on having a fair and more inclusive workforce and giving people the opportunity to succeed in the workforce regardless of their differences whether they be race, religion, sexual orientation, or disability," Brett said.

More than 5000 businesses have made a decision to partner with NOVA Employment and to see the 'ability' rather than disability in a NOVA job seeker.



They have scores of testimonies from large and small employers about how working with NOVA was a sound business decision.



For any potential employer who many have concerns about hiring a person with disability, Brett says not to make assumptions that a person will not be able to do a job because they have a disability.



"Everyone deserves a chance to learn new things and showcase the abilities they have. Give them a chance and they may just surprise you," he said.

If you are looking for keen, reliable staff get in touch with NOVA Employment today by calling 8381 0238 or visit the website by going to novaemployment.com.au.