Warning - May cause harmony to the environment!
Passionate, satirical and creative, the Ecopella environmental choir has been spreading its a cappella manifesto since 1998.
Ecopella's sense of fun fills each performance with positive and satirical messages. Even when the mood becomes serious the beauty and solemnity of the music uplifts the listener.
Ecopella will be performing at the Leura Gardens Festival on Sunday, October 1, at 2pm. The venue will be the beautiful Ewanrigg garden at 100 Gladstone Rd, Leura.
The choir "causes harmony to the environment" by providing audiences with topical a cappella singing at a high standard. Their strong environmental message encourages positive change in people's thoughts and actions.
Founded in 1998 by musical director Miguel Heatwole, Ecopella spread from its base in Sydney to form branches in the Blue Mountains, Illawarra, Southern Highlands, Canberra, the Central Coast and Newcastle. They have 861 performances to their credit, embracing a wide range of events: benefit concerts, protests, campaign launches, community gatherings and folk festivals.
Many of the pieces are original compositions as are most of the arrangements. Stylistically their influences include folk, classical and popular songs.
The choir welcomes new members and opportunities to perform.
Ecopella meets fortnightly on Thursdays in Blackheath from 6.15 pm.
Contact Miguel@ecopella.org Ph: 0493 448 632. Web: http://www.ecopella.org/.
