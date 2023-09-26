Out West Piano Fest - a festival of culture, nature and cuisine Advertising Feature

The celebration of music, food and wine will be held in Bathurst on October 27-29.

Following last year's sell-out inaugural event, Out West Piano Fest will return from Friday, October 27 to Sunday, October 29 for an incredible weekend of food and wine, music and art.

Held in the glorious regional setting of Blackdown Farm, just five minutes from the town centre of Bathurst, the sounds of piano will ring out over the landscape, with a program that is inspired by place, by culinary delights, and by collaborative passion for sharing the delight that music can achieve.

International pianist, Andrey Gugnin, has curated imaginative and stimulating programs with five concerts over the weekend that will envelop the three day event in a perfect package for all ages.

International pianist and Out West Piano Fest music director, Andrey Gugnin. Pictures supplied

"My involvement with the festival began with an exhilarating message from Marcus, the CEO of Piano+. He urged me to reserve specific dates in my calendar, an invitation that instantly sparked anticipation and excitement, as I foresaw a return to Australia, a place I hold close to my heart," Andrey said.

"I later found out that I would not only be performing but also steering the festival as the music director, a role that initially filled me with a blend of exhilaration and apprehension given its novel nature to me.

"Thankfully, I am surrounded by a supportive team of fellow musicians, including pianists Tamara Anna Cislowska, Yanghee Kim, and Clemens Leske who have been pillars of support."

Festivities will begin on Friday, October 27, with a warm country welcome with dinner at sunset in the olive grove followed by the first concert, Music From the New World, exploring the infectious rhythms from Latin America, jazz inspired sounds from the USA and the mastery of one of Australia's prolific composers.



The second day will feature an exquisite meal with wines between two magnificent concerts, Eastern Express and History of Love. Eastern Express will explore the vast expanse of culture and rich tapestry of central Europe, while History of Love rejoices love and heightened romantic emotions as expressed through rich musical forms.

Out West Piano Fest will conclude with a bang with two fanciful concerts, Once upon a time... and Carnival, and a decadent farewell lunch in between. Once upon a time... will capture the audience's imagination as fairy tale music cascades over the festival, featuring music by Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Mikhail Pletnev and Nikolay Medtner.

The weekend will culminate with Carnival, a combination of a buoyant festive atmosphere, intertwined with timeless melody and masterful playing.

"Crafting the themes for the concerts has been an intensely rewarding process. My goal was to strike a delicate balance in our program, blending renowned pieces such as Grieg's PeerGynt and Prokofiev's Romeo Juliet with lesser-known, yet equally fascinating compositions," Andrey said.

"I believe this rich tapestry of music will offer something fresh and exciting for our audience, guiding them to explore undiscovered terrains without forsaking the joy of encountering beloved classics."

Steeped in pastoral heritage, art and culture, Blackdown Farm was once home to the Australian artist Tim Storrier. The extensive gardens in full spring bloom will provide a stunning backdrop and the providores of the central west will feature in a suite of gastronomic experiences over the weekend.

"As the festival approaches, my deepest aspiration is for the audience to leave with a sense of discovery, having experienced something new yet wonderfully familiar, and to carry with them the joy and enrichment that music imparts," Andrey said.