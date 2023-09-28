Blue Mountains Gazette
Musician Andy Bromberger explores the ways in which music and words have always been entwined

Updated September 29 2023 - 9:32am, first published 9:28am
As part of the Creative Conversations Series, musician Andy Bromberger explores the ways in which music and words have always been entwined in both religious and secular music. Beautiful words are made more poignant by sweeping melodies while text gives music added dimensions.

