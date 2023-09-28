As part of the Creative Conversations Series, musician Andy Bromberger explores the ways in which music and words have always been entwined in both religious and secular music. Beautiful words are made more poignant by sweeping melodies while text gives music added dimensions.
The relationship between words and music has been treated differently by composers throughout the centuries. From single line vocal melodies where the words were all important, to great operas where the words often take the back seat to beautiful melodies.
Bromberger started her music career with a Bachelor of Music (Performance) at the Sydney Conservatorium. For 20 years, she taught clarinet, played professionally, and co-ordinated and conducted school bands.
The Creative Conversations Series presents specialists in music, theatre, poetry, creative writing, screen studies and history who engage with audiences in presentations that profile current projects, questions and investigations into the arts. The talks are free and held in a relaxed after-work setting. Sessions are 45 minutes followed by a Q&A with the researcher.
The Creative Conversations Series is presented by the University of New England Cultural and Creative Arts Network in partnership with The Joan.
The Marriage Between Music and Words is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Wednesday 11 October at 11am. Tickets are FREE but booking is essential. https://www.thejoan.com.au/events/marriage-music-and-words/
