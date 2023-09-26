NSW Rural Fire Service urges residents to prepare for fire risk Advertising Feature

It is important to prepare yourself, your family and your property ahead of bushfire season. Picture Shutterstock

As warm and dry conditions set in, the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) is calling on communities across the state to start preparing for bushfire season.



Commissioner of the RFS Rob Rogers said wet weather over the last three years has caused prolific growth of grass and scrub and NSW is now facing its worst grass fire risk in two decades.



"As we move out of this incredibly wet period the bushfire risk is returning to NSW," he said. "Fire activity in recent weeks has increased, as the landscape dries, forests and grasslands become more susceptible to fires."



In the month of August alone firefighters responded to more than 2031 bush and grass fires compared to 638 for the same period last year.

Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib MP has reinforced the need for all landowners to take the time now to prepare for the bushfire season.



"The warm and dry conditions have put landholders on heightened alert," he said.



"Preparing for the season is a shared responsibility, and everybody needs to think now about their plan and preparation as we head into bushfire season.



"It's important to have a plan, even if it's a conversation with your family about what you will do during a fire - including where you will go, when you will go and what you will take."



As the weather starts to heat up, it's time to take simple steps like reducing vegetation around properties and cleaning gutters. Preparing your home can reduce the risk of embers starting spot fires around your property.



Community members are urged to take five simple steps to reduce their bushfire risk:



Trim overhanging trees and shrubs

Mow grass and remove the cuttings. Have a cleared area around your home

Remove material that can burn around your home, such as door mats, wood piles and mulch

Clear and remove all the debris and leaves from the gutters surrounding your home

Prepare a sturdy hose or hoses that will reach all around your home



"Recent research shows that 70 per cent of people living in bushfire prone areas have some sort of plan for what to do during a fire, but worryingly less than half had done any preparation work on their property," Minister Dib said.



Even if you're not at high risk it is important to make sure your family has a general understanding about bushfires and bushfire safety. You can create a bushfire plan by visiting myfireplan.com.au or find more information at rfs.nsw.gov.au.

"The time to prepare is now, not when a fire is at your front door," Commissioner Rogers said.



"While our firefighters are doing everything they can, including undertaking hazard reduction burns and undergoing training, preparation is a shared responsibility and property owners need to do their part too.

