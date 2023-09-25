12.30PM UPDATE:
The Transport Management Centre says a heavy vehicle tow truck is at the scene of a crash between a B-double and car that has closed the Great Western Highway in both directions at Mount Victoria.
A photo from the Blue Mountains Police Area Command Facebook page shows a truck on its side and an RFS crew in attendance.
The highway remains closed in both directions near Mount Victoria and traffic is being sent via Bells Line.
Katoomba resident Jon Dee said it took him three hours and 45 minutes to travel from Lithgow to Katoomba - a journey that usually takes 45 minutes. "Worst traffic conditions we've ever experienced in the Blue Mountains," he posted on social media platform, X.
The incident started at about 11.10am.
Live Traffic is reporting that the highway is expected to remain closed for most of the day.
Diversions to avoid the area are:
Eastbound from Lithgow: Chifley Rd, Bells Line of Rd, Kurrajong Rd to Richmond, Blacktown Rd, The Northern Rd to the M4 Mwy at South Penrith.
Westbound from South Penrith: The Northern Rd, Blacktown Rd to Richmond, Kurrajong Rd, Bells Line of Rd, Chifley Rd to Great Western Hwy at Lithgow.
This route is suitable for all vehicles including B-doubles
For updates, visit livetraffic.com.
EARLIER:
THE Great Western Highway is closed in both directions at Mount Victoria and motorists are being asked to avoid the area due to what is being described as a crash between a truck and car.
The Transport Management Centre says the incident happened near Victoria Falls Road, which is on the Blackheath side of Mount Victoria.
Motorists are being asked to use Bells Line of Road and the Darling Causeway instead, but allow plenty of extra travel time.
The Transport Management Centre says traffic approaching the site is very heavy, and motorists already in the area are advised to follow the directions of emergency services.
Traffic crews are also responding.
