Multi-Mo and ACE Award winner Danny Elliott and Sharna Le-Grand will celebrate the greatest entertainers given the honour of Knighthood in a delightful Morning Melodies concert at the Blue Mountains Theatre.
Some of the world's best-known artists have received the title of Sir or Dame including Elton John, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Tom Jones, Rod Stewart, Shirley Bassey, Olivia Newton-John and Julie Andrews to name a few.
Hear your favourite songs such as Crocodile Rock and Your Song by Elton John, Moondance and Brown Eyed Girl by Van Morison, Ruby Tuesday by Mick Jagger (Rolling Stones), My Favourite Things by Julie Andrews and Delilah by Tom Jones.
Blue Mountains Theatre Programs Co-ordinator, Yvonne Hellmers said the October 11 show is perfect for a morning melodies production featuring versatile performers and songs that will be remembered by all.
"Danny Elliott is a multi-instrumentalist and brilliant singer - filling the stage with his presence," said Ms Hellmers. "Danny is joined by Sharna Le-Grand, herself a formidable songstress, who will be singing the songs of the Dames and join Danny on the duets along with their fabulous band."
Some of the other Knights featured in the show will be the songs of Cliff Richard, Barry Gibb, James Galway, Andrew Lloyd-Webber and Tim Rice.
Details: Wednesday, October 11, 10am morning tea, 11am performance. All tickets $25 including morning tea.
Bookings: www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au, call 4723 5050 or visit the box office in the foyer of the Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub in Macquarie Road, Springwood.
