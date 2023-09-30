From Weatherboard Hut to Wentworth Falls

William Cox chose to build his second depot there because, as he wrote in his journal: "The situation is very pleasant, being a ridge high enough in the front (which is due east) to overlook the standing timber altogether, and at the back there is a considerable quantity of ground without a tree, and a rivulet of fine spring water running through it. On this ground there is the grass tree and other coarse food, which the bullocks eat and fill themselves pretty well."