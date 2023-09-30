From Weatherboard Hut to Wentworth Falls

With the falls on one side and the lake on the other, Wentworth Falls village is surrounded by beauty.
William Cox chose to build his second depot there because, as he wrote in his journal: "The situation is very pleasant, being a ridge high enough in the front (which is due east) to overlook the standing timber altogether, and at the back there is a considerable quantity of ground without a tree, and a rivulet of fine spring water running through it. On this ground there is the grass tree and other coarse food, which the bullocks eat and fill themselves pretty well."
The Weatherboard Hut lasted from 1814, when it took 10 men eight days to build, until it was burnt down in 1823. Travellers crossing the Mountains used it, as did the mounted troops stationed there.
With Governor Macquarie's official departure in 1821, the west opened to settlement, the pass system disappeared and more travellers needed a place to stop overnight.
In 1826 John Mills started building an inn closer to the creek; by 1829, when it was opened, it was owned by Alexander Fraser. It was licensed in 1833.
First known as The Bathurst Traveller, it was the Weatherboard Inn when William Boyles took over in 1835.
It was a popular stopping place, the falls a huge attraction. English naturalist Charles Darwin lunched there on his way to Bathurst in January 1836, sidetracked to view the Jamison Valley. On his return from Bathurst to Sydney, Darwin stayed three nights, during which time he again walked to the top of the Weatherboard Falls.
The inn was advertised in 1839 as "a large establishment, including 3 parlours, 7 bedrooms, kitchen, taproom, bar, stores and stabling for 17 horses, as well as a large and well-stocked garden, furniture and stock'"
The opening of the railway line in 1867 was a mixed blessing. It would eventually end the inn as the railway proceeded further west, travellers taking to the iron horse, not stopping to visit the falls.
However, the arrival of the trains opened the Mountains to settlement and towns followed the tracks. In Weatherboard, named Wentworth Falls in 1879, Brasfort developed on the falls side but the shops opened around the railway station.
Settlement expanded in the Burragorang, too, until stopped by Warragamba Dam. During its prosperous times, Wentworth Falls Station was the railhead for produce and stock to be sent to the markets in Sydney.
Now it is the lake, itself a product of the steam train era, and the falls in all their majestic grandeur, which attract tourists to the village that has developed there since its first European contact.
