Scott Evans of East Blaxland Butchery shows his true colours with Penrith Panthers sausages

By Damien Madigan
Updated September 26 2023 - 4:14pm, first published 3:37pm
A Blue Mountains butcher is celebrating the fourth straight NRL grand final appearance by the Penrith Panthers with an exclusive range of sausages in the team's colours.

