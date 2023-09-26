A Blue Mountains butcher is celebrating the fourth straight NRL grand final appearance by the Penrith Panthers with an exclusive range of sausages in the team's colours.
Scott Evans of East Blaxland Butchery launched the striking snags on September 26 and expects them to fly off the shelves quicker than a Nathan Cleary pass.
The sausage flavours are just as distinctive as their colours: Vegemite, beef and cheese (black); lamb, beetroot and onion (rust red); chicken kiev (yellow); and pork toulouse (green).
The snags come pre-packed on trays, with two of each flavour for a total of eight. Panthers fans are already phoning up to reserve a tray from the butchery at 43-65 Old Bathurst Road, East Blaxland (or if they don't have Google Maps they can just look for the shopfront decorated in Panthers colours, balloons and signs).
Mr Evans, who grew up in Mount Victoria and went to Lithgow High School, said he has been an avid Panthers fan "forever".
His grand final prediction for Sunday, October 1 is an 18-16 win to the Panthers over the Brisbane Broncos. "I reckon it will be a tight one," he said.
The popular butcher admits he has been "manifesting" a third grand final win in a row for the Panthers since turning 33 on September 12 this year.
"That was my wish to the universe - a three-peat for my 33rd," he said.
For more details about East Blaxland Butchery phone 4739 1395. You can also find them on Facebook and Instagram or visit the website: eastblaxlandbutchery.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.